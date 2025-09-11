EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe wins a strategic 5-year contract with the Montage Gold Group for the gold mining project in Koné, Ivory Coast

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces that its subsidiary EPC Côte d'Ivoire has signed, following an international tender, a major contract with a subsidiary of the Canadian group Montage Gold for the supply of explosives and mining services for the Koné project in Ivory Coast.

A LANDMARK MINING PROJECT IN WEST AFRICA

Considered one of the most ambitious gold projects in Ivory Coast, located in the Kani and Dianra departments in the north of the country, the Koné mine is part of the structural transformation of the Ivorian mining sector. The project aims to double the country's gold production to reach 100 tonnes per year by 2030. Beyond its contribution to the growth of the gold sector, the project will generate jobs, infrastructure, and knowledge transfer at the local level.

A STRUCTURING CONTRACT FOR EPC CÔTE D'IVOIRE

The collaboration with Montage Gold follows an international tender in which EPC Côte d'Ivoire was selected for its technical expertise, understanding of the local conditions, and ability to deploy innovative and reliable solutions while meeting the most demanding standards. To meet the needs of this project, EPC Côte d'Ivoire will implement a complete industrial set-up:

An on-site explosives production plant

2 to 3 mobile manufacturing units for explosives (MEMU trucks)

A dedicated technical blasting team

The initial duration of the contract is set at five years starting July 1, 2026, covering both the preparation phase of mining operations and the first years of production.

RECOGNITION OF EPC GROUPE'S EXPERTISE

"Being chosen by Montage Gold for the Koné project is a strong recognition of our expertise and the reliability of our solutions. Beyond the technical dimension, this partnership illustrates our commitment to supporting the development of the Ivorian mining sector and contributing to the success of a project that will leave a lasting mark on the country's gold industry," said Jean-Jacques Koua, Director of EPC Groupe's Africa operations.

With expected revenue of more than €5 million per year over the duration of the project, this contract strengthens EPC Côte d'Ivoire's position as a key partner for the extractive sector in West Africa. It also represents a significant growth driver for EPC Groupe, enhancing its international presence and supporting its development strategy in rapidly expanding markets.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €550 million in 2024, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

