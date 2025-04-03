EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe strengthens its international presence with the acquisition of Pirobras in Brazil

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pirobras Industrial LTDA, a family-owned Brazilian company renowned for its expertise in the manufacture and distribution of civil explosives in Brazil. Following the acquisition of Vibraquipo (Spain) and Blastcon (Australia) in 2024, EPC Groupe is continuing its international development by applying its strategy of geographical expansion and consolidating its expertise and industrial know-how.

This acquisition, which concerns 100% of Pirobras shares, will be fully finalised once the final administrative conditions have been lifted. The transaction does not require any specific authorisations from the French or Brazilian authorities.

This strategic operation is part of the Groupe's drive to strengthen its position in high-potential markets and accelerate its development in the field of primary explosives and initiation systems. With this acquisition, EPC Groupe completes its offer by integrating a local production of bulk, cartridged and ANFO explosives, thus consolidating its presence in a rapidly expanding Brazilian mining and quarrying markets.

A LONG-STANDING PLAYER IN THE BRAZILIAN MARKET WITH MANUFACTURING EXPERTISE AND A SOLID COMMERCIAL PRESENCE

Based in the state of Minas Gerais, Pirobras is a family business that has been operating for over 35 years in the Brazilian civil explosives industry from its factory in Itaùna. It has a broad portfolio of products and technologies that meet the needs of more than 70 major customers.

Pirobras, which employs over 80 people, was founded by three entrepreneurs. To ensure the long-term future of their business, they wanted to back their company with a group that shared their values and commitment to their stakeholders: customers, partners and employees. One of the founders will stay on until the end of 2025 to play an active role in integrating the company into the EPC Groupe.

"Pirobras is establishing itself as a major player in the explosives sector in Brazil. This acquisition is fully in line with EPC Groupe's growth strategy and allows us to enter a market that offers numerous development opportunities. After a year of discussions, we have established a solid relationship of trust and built a business project that makes sense for everyone involved," says Olivier Vandenabelle, Americas Area Manager.

The Santos family added: "Pirobras has customers in all regions of Brazil, whom it supports in the quarrying, mining and construction sectors. The combination of the experience of the Pirobras teams and the cutting-edge technologies provided by EPC Groupe are key assets for ensuring the sustainability and development of Pirobras' activities. This acquisition is based on natural and obvious synergies".

With this integration, EPC Groupe confirms its ambition to accelerate its growth dynamic, by establishing itself in new high-potential geographies and by contributing its technological know-how and its commitment to quality and innovation.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is a leader in the manufacture, storage and distribution of explosives, with sales of over 550 million euros in 2024 and more than 2,800 employees working in its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 ountries.

For 130 years, the Group has mobilized its know-how, technical skills and technological innovations to offer solutions that generate performance and value for its customers in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure and underground sectors. The Group places innovation at the heart of its development strategy in order to meet and anticipate its customers' needs.

