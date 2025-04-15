EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe arranges new financing in Canadian dollars to support its development in Ontario and Quebec

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces that it has signed three bank loans with Société Générale totalling CAD 25 million (around €16 million) over 7 years.

Approximately half of these three bank loans in Canadian dollars will be used to refinance certain existing loans under better conditions in terms of interest rates, duration, and collateral. The other half will provide the subsidiary with a new envelope to finance its investments, in particular its new plant in Ontario and the modernisation of facilities at the MFQ (Minerai de fer Québec) iron ore mine.

These loans, which are counter-guaranteed by the Groupe, are backed by interest rate and currency swaps that convert floating-rate loans in euros into fixed-rate loans in Canadian dollars.

These loans will be drawn down progressively over the course of 2025 and amortised over 7 years.

"With the implementation of this new financing, EPC Groupe confirms its ability to improve its financing conditions in a context of continuous improvement of its financial structure, while pursuing its ambitious development plan", Charles-Ernest Armand, Chief Financial Officer of EPC Groupe.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is a leader in the manufacture, storage and distribution of explosives, with sales of over 550 million euros in 2024 and more than 2,800 employees working in its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 ountries.

For 130 years, the Group has mobilized its know-how, technical skills and technological innovations to offer solutions that generate performance and value for its customers in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure and underground sectors. The Group places innovation at the heart of its development strategy in order to meet and anticipate its customers' needs.

