Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMR4 | ISIN: FR0014003AQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Z50
Frankfurt
15.04.25
09:59 Uhr
192,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,00206,0019:44
Actusnews Wire
15.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe arranges new financing in Canadian dollars to support its development in Ontario and Quebec

Finanznachrichten News

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces that it has signed three bank loans with Société Générale totalling CAD 25 million (around €16 million) over 7 years.

Approximately half of these three bank loans in Canadian dollars will be used to refinance certain existing loans under better conditions in terms of interest rates, duration, and collateral. The other half will provide the subsidiary with a new envelope to finance its investments, in particular its new plant in Ontario and the modernisation of facilities at the MFQ (Minerai de fer Québec) iron ore mine.

These loans, which are counter-guaranteed by the Groupe, are backed by interest rate and currency swaps that convert floating-rate loans in euros into fixed-rate loans in Canadian dollars.

These loans will be drawn down progressively over the course of 2025 and amortised over 7 years.

"With the implementation of this new financing, EPC Groupe confirms its ability to improve its financing conditions in a context of continuous improvement of its financial structure, while pursuing its ambitious development plan", Charles-Ernest Armand, Chief Financial Officer of EPC Groupe.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is a leader in the manufacture, storage and distribution of explosives, with sales of over 550 million euros in 2024 and more than 2,800 employees working in its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 ountries.
For 130 years, the Group has mobilized its know-how, technical skills and technological innovations to offer solutions that generate performance and value for its customers in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure and underground sectors. The Group places innovation at the heart of its development strategy in order to meet and anticipate its customers' needs.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communications Director
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.f		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relations
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5pqk5lol2bInmufZMuYm2JmZpiTlGOYl2GXmGlolpeVbJuRnJtqbcecZnJilWhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91033-epc-groupe_pr_cad-financing_20250415_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.