BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The pound retreated to 1.2136 against the greenback and 1.1127 against the franc, from its early 4-day highs of 1.2249 and 1.1221, respectively.The pound fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.8448 against the euro, from an early 4-day high of 0.8383.The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX