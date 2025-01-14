BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.
The pound retreated to 1.2136 against the greenback and 1.1127 against the franc, from its early 4-day highs of 1.2249 and 1.1221, respectively.
The pound fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.8448 against the euro, from an early 4-day high of 0.8383.
The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News