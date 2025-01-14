CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The euro touched 1.0304 against the greenback and 0.9416 against the franc, setting 4-day highs.The euro climbed to 4-day highs of 162.72 against the yen and 1.4791 against the loonie.The euro advanced to a 2-1/2-month high of 0.8448 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 0.8383.The euro recovered to 1.6650 against the aussie and 1.8407 against the kiwi, from an early 8-day low of 1.6534 and a 4-week low of 1.8230, respectively.The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.06 against the greenback, 0.95 against the franc, 167.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the loonie, 0.86 against the pound, 1.68 against the aussie and 1.87 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX