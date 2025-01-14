MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's general government surplus decreased in the third quarter compared to the previous three months and the public debt also shrunk as a percentage of the gross domestic product, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The general government surplus was EUR 29.0 million in the third quarter, which was less than the EUR 41.0 million in the previous three months. A year ago, there was a deficit of EUR 75.0 million.Total revenue grew 20.5 percent year-on-year, which was much larger than the 13.8 percent increase in the previous quarter. Total expenditure was 13.6 percent higher versus 10.5 percent growth in the previous three months.The general government debt was EUR 10.035 billion, or 45.3 per cent of GDP. Debt was 46.4 percent in the second quarter and 47.1 percent in the third quarter of 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX