January 14, 2025 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") provides the following update.

Airborne Surveys Underway at Beaver-Lynx

An airborne magnetic survey program is underway at the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project in south-central British Columbia ("Beaver-Lynx"). The surveys, conducted by helicopter and drone, are designed to identify drilling targets in the Lynx North, Lynx South, Beaver East, and Beaver Infill areas. Subject to weather conditions, survey results are expected in about two weeks. The Company anticipates drilling multiple targets in 2025, including inaugural drilling in the Lynx project area. Additionally, Inomin has been in discussion with British Columbia government officials regarding hydrogen rights the Company applied for at Beaver-Lynx in 2024 and announced September 10, 2024.

Private Placement

The surveys at Beaver-Lynx are being funded with the proceeds of a flow-through financing the Company completed last month. Inomin is also raising capital via non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.04 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one Share and one Warrant to purchase one additional Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share as announced December 20, 2024.

La Gitana Discussions

Inomin has had initial discussions with companies that have expressed interest in potentially partnering or acquiring an interest in the Company's La Gitana gold-silver property in Mexico. Inomin welcomes expressions of interest on the property. Drilling at La Gitana has outlined a significant gold-silver deposit open to expansion.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. The Company has also applied for hydrogen rights at its Beaver-Lynx project. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on X @InominMines.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

