Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from diamond drilling at the South zone of the 28,000 hectare Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia, being explored in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

The latest drilling results continue to encounter long intervals of polymetallic mineralization over a considerable area. Drill hole B25-08 intersected 204 meters (m) grading 0.16% nickel, 0.009% cobalt, 0.28% chromium and 19.57% magnesium including a higher grading zone of 116.15m grading 0.18% nickel and 23.46% magnesium. Drill hole B25-07 intersected 115 meters grading 0.20% nickel, 0.012% cobalt, 0.40% chromium and 23.81% magnesium. Drill hole B25-09 intersected 102 meters grading 0.17% nickel, 0.011% cobalt, 0.36% chromium and 22.13% magnesium, and drill hole B25-10 intersected 129 meters grading 0.18% nickel, 0.011% cobalt, 0.39% chromium and 23.12% magnesium. All holes drilled in the South zone are situated at approximately 200m spacing and confirms continued continuity of mineralization over substantial thickness and area.

Summary (Weight averaged) Grades - Holes B25-07 to 09 from 2025 Drilling at Beaver Property

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) * Nickel % Cobalt % Chromium % Magnesium % B25-07 34.50 150.00 115.50 0.20 0.012 0.40 23.81 B25-08 66.00 270.00 204.00 0.16 0.009 0.28 19.57 Including 135.00 251.15 116.15 0.18 0.001 0.37 23.46 B25-09 114.00 216.00 102.00 0.17 0.011 0.36 22.13 B25-10 153.00 282.00 129.00 0.18 0.011 0.39 23.12

* Note: Samples were analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") for a 22-element suite utilizing their 8-Peroxide (Total) Fusion, ICP-OES (FUS-Na202). The resulting grade for nickel includes both silicate and sulphide components of nickel. A secondary partial digestion technique is currently being developed by Actlabs for Inomin to ascertain the sulphide nickel fraction only and will be utilized on all higher grading nickel values and will be reported on when complete. Actlabs, located in Kamloops, BC, is ISO 17025-accredited. The relationship between Inomin and Actlabs is strictly arms-length, limited to the laboratory's commercial supply of analytical services. The reported intervals are based on core length and true thicknesses will be calculated once all results have been received and cross-sections have been created. The dips of the holes were intended to be close to perpendicular to the strike of mineralization. QAQC protocols were followed, including the introduction of field blanks and standards, custody of the core, and normal QAQC laboratory protocols. Drillcore was split using a conventional manual core splitter and power saw with a representative fraction sent to the laboratory and the remainder cached on site.

John Gomez, President of Inomin states, "Step-out drill holes seven and ten are approximately 700 meters apart demonstrating the South zone hosts a substantial continuous mineral system. We look forward to receiving drilling results from the remaining holes in the South zone - located about 1,000 meters apart - as they test the western and eastern-most areas in the current drilling program."

2025 Beaver-Lynx Drilling Program

The 2025 exploration program at Beaver-Lynx includes thirteen drill holes totaling 3,361.8 metres of drilling. Drilling was completed using HQ-sized drill rods due to the difficult nature of the cored material, NQ downsizing often necessary at depths that make continuation of drilling problematic. Twelve holes, spaced approximately 200 metres apart, were drilled in the South zone of the project. The objective of South zone drilling is to test continuity of known mineralization delineated by previous drilling. One hole was also drilled in the North zone to test a new priority target to expand the North zone's discovery footprint. Drilling at the North zone has discovered significant mineralization on high magnetic features that extend over 7 kilometres in strike length.

A summary of the drill collar information for the program follows:

Hole Easting Northing Elev Az Dip Depth (m) Target Area B25-01 568133 5818599 1020 0 -80 209.5 South B25-02 567791 5818530 1017 0 -80 196.0 South B25-03 568189 5818432 1025 0 -80 256.3 South B25-04 568072 5818329 1026 0 -80 273.0 South B25-05 568338 5818322 1030 0 -80 264.0 South B25-06 567919 5818738 1015 0 -80 231.0 South B25-07 568094 5818825 1030 0 -80 183.0 South B25-08 567669 5818348 1006 0 -85 276.0 South B25-09 567870 5818350 1030 0 -70 234.0 South B25-10 567783 5818227 1005 0 -80 282.0 South B25-11 567595 5818206 1003 0 -75 321.0 South B25-12 568502 5818397 1022 0 -80 306.0 South B25-13 568272 5821699 1026 0 -90 330.0 North











To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/277877_2f75235be4dbdab5_001full.jpg

The South and North zones are two of several large, mineralized zones identified by drilling and magnetic surveys at the Beaver block of the Project. The adjoining Lynx block, 10 kilometres south of the Beaver block, hosts multiple targets comparable and potentially larger in size than found on the Beaver block, illustrating the project's district-scale potential.

Collaboration with Sumitomo

The 2025 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") that is funding the exploration. Sumitomo can earn an interest in the project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with the Company. Inomin is the operator of the Beaver-Lynx project.

About Beaver-Lynx

The Beaver-Lynx property comprises approximately 28,000 hectares and is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the city of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine property, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads, and is close to hydro-electric power, as well as active railway lines.

Exploration, including drilling, has demonstrated the project may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium. Drilling has also intersected cobalt, chromium, copper, silver, and gold. Given positive initial drilling results - as well as multiple, large-scale, mineral zones - the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be a major source of critical minerals. For further information about Beaver-Lynx, visit Inomin's website www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

