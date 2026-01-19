Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces the latest and complete results from diamond drilling program at the 28,000 hectare Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia, demonstrating the district-scale potential of the property. The 2025 drilling program focused on the South and North zones, and was completed in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo").

Key Highlights

All 13 drill holes in the South and North zones intersected significant serpentinized mineralization including nickel (Ni) and magnesium (Mg)

Drilling confirms a ~500,000 m² mineralized footprint at the Beaver South zone

North Zone drilling confirms additional mineralization extending along a 7-km trend

A Growing, Multi-Metal Discovery

The latest drilling results (holes B25-11, 12, 13) continue to outline broad intervals of nickel-cobalt-magnesium mineralization across a large area, reinforcing Beaver-Lynx as a major new critical minerals system. Latest analytical results also include analyses for platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd), elements generally associated with ultramafic deposits. PGMs were encountered in both the South and North zones and are expected to be present across other drill-defined mineralized areas.

South Zone

Drill Hole B25-11:

145.2 m grading 0.19% Ni,0.011% Co, 0.40% Cr, 0.012g/t Pt, 0.012g/t Pd, 23.07% Mg

Drill Hole B25-12:

116.3 m grading 0.20% Ni, 0.011% Co, 0.35% Cr, 0.010g/t Pt, 0.009g/t Pd, 22.93% Mg,

Located ~1,000 m from B25-11, confirming extensive length of mineralized area.

North Zone

Drill Hole B25-13:

102.1 m grading 0.17% Ni, 0.010% Co, 0.29% Cr, 0.011g/t Pt, 0.011 g/t Pd, 20.38% Mg

2025 Beaver-Lynx Drilling Program

The 2025 drilling program at Beaver-Lynx consisted of thirteen diamond drill holes totaling 3,361.8 meters(m). Drilling was carried out using HQ-sized core to manage the challenging ground conditions, with NQ downsizing often required at depth where maintaining hole stability became difficult.

In the South zone, twelve holes were completed on approximately 200-meter centers. This drilling was designed to evaluate the continuity of mineralization previously outlined by earlier programs.

A single hole was drilled in the North zone to test a new high-priority target aimed at expanding the zone's discovery footprint. This hole successfully intersected significant mineralization associated with strong magnetic features that extend for more than 7 kilometers along strike, further demonstrating the scale of the system.

All holes were oriented to intersect mineralization as perpendicular as possible. A Reflex instrument was used to measure for azimuth and dip deviations, however, dip readings were found to be unreliable due the high concentrations of magnetite in the rocks. Collar information for all drillholes is itemized in the following table.

Hole *Easting *Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Target Area B25-01 568133 5818599 1020 0 -80 209.5 South B25-02 567791 5818530 1017 0 -80 196.0 South B25-03 568189 5818432 1025 0 -80 256.3 South B25-04 568072 5818329 1026 0 -80 273.0 South B25-05 568338 5818322 1030 0 -80 264.0 South B25-06 567919 5818738 1015 0 -80 231.0 South B25-07 568094 5818825 1030 0 -80 183.0 South B25-08 567669 5818348 1006 0 -85 276.0 South B25-09 567870 5818350 1030 0 -70 234.0 South B25-10 567783 5818227 1005 0 -80 282.0 South B25-11 567595 5818206 1003 0 -75 321.0 South B25-12 568502 5818397 1022 0 -80 306.0 South B25-13 568272 5821699 1026 0 -90 330.0 North



Table 1: Drill Collar Information

(*Note: All coordinates in UTM Nad83Z10)

A plan map illustrating the drill collar locations in relation to the magnetics in the rocks in the South zone is located in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Beaver South zone illustrating location of 2025 and past drill holes.

Drill core samples were analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") for a 22-element suite utilizing their 8-Peroxide (Total) Fusion, ICP-OES (FUS-Na202). Samples were also analyzed using Actlabs' fire assay with an MS finish (FA-MS) for platinum, palladium and gold.

The resulting grade for nickel includes both silicate and sulphide components of nickel. A secondary partial digestion technique has been developed in-house by Actlabs for Inomin to ascertain the sulphide nickel fraction only and will be utilized on all samples containing > 0.1% nickel values and will be reported on when complete.

Actlabs, located in Kamloops, BC, is ISO 17025-accredited. The relationship between Inomin and Actlabs is strictly arms-length, limited to the laboratory's commercial supply of analytical services. QAQC protocols were followed, including the introduction of field blanks, standards, and duplicates, custody of the core, and normal QAQC laboratory protocols. Drillcore was split using a conventional manual core splitter and power saw with a representative fraction sent to the laboratory and the remainder cached on site.

Table 2 itemizes weight averaged analytical summaries for each hole. Samples were generally taken at 3 m intervals throughout the entire program.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Ni % Cr % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Mg % Zone B25-01 30.00 191.50 161.50 152.5 0.19 0.36 0.011 0.016 0.018 22.73

incl 38.50 80.50 42.00 39.7 0.22 0.30 0.011 0.009 0.010 23.58 South incl 122.50 149.50 27.00 25.2 0.20 0.37 0.011 0.016 0.014 23.12

B25-02 63.00 186.00 123.00 116.9 0.19 0.42 0.014 0.015 0.018 23.91

incl 96.00 114.00 18.00 17.1 0.20 0.31 0.011 0.015 0.016 23.28 South incl 141.00 171.00 30.00 28.5 0.21 0.31 0.012 0.011 0.010 24.39

B25-03 99.00 247.10 148.10 139.0 0.20 0.38 0.011 0.014 0.014 21.43

incl 105.00 135.00 30.00 28.2 0.21 0.33 0.012 0.012 0.010 22.19 South incl 162.00 231.86 69.86 65.6 0.21 0.35 0.012 0.010 0.009 20.31

B25-04 144.00 267.00 123.00 114.0 0.18 0.45 0.012 0.017 0.021 23.12 South incl 147.00 177.00 30.00 27.8 0.23 0.37 0.012 0.011 0.011 24.22

B25-05 126.00 264.50 138.50 131.4 0.16 0.31 0.010 0.009 0.010 20.19 South incl 171.00 264.50 93.50 88.7 0.20 0.39 0.012 0.012 0.013 23.84

B25-06 18.00 222.00 204.00 193.8 0.20 0.35 0.011 0.011 0.011 23.83

incl 18.00 63.00 45.00 42.7 0.21 0.33 0.011 0.009 0.007 22.61 South incl 78.00 192.00 114.00 108.3 0.21 0.34 0.011 0.010 0.009 24.39

B25-07 34.50 150.00 115.50 109.8 0.20 0.40 0.012 0.013 0.014 23.81 South B25-08 66.00 270.00 204.00 193.8 0.16 0.28 0.009 0.009 0.010 19.57 South incl 135.00 251.15 116.15 110.4 0.18 0.37 0.011 0.013 0.014 23.46

B25-09 114.00 216.00 102.00 96.7 0.17 0.36 0.011 0.017 0.023 22.13 South B25-10 153.00 282.00 129.00 122.8 0.18 0.39 0.011 0.014 0.016 23.12 South B25-11 96.00 114.00 18.00 15.5 0.20 0.26 0.010 0.008 0.005 20.55

and 172.80 318.00 145.20 125.3 0.19 0.40 0.011 0.012 0.012 23.07 South incl 172.80 258.00 85.20 73.5 0.21 0.47 0.012 0.011 0.009 23.84

B25-12 183.00 299.30 116.30 109.1 0.20 0.35 0.011 0.010 0.009 22.93 South B25-13 93.00 195.10 102.10 - 0.17 0.29 0.010 0.011 0.011 20.38

and 219.00 310.05 91.05 - 0.17 0.32 0.011 0.010 0.009 21.59 North incl 255.00 283.05 28.05 - 0.20 0.32 0.011 0.008 0.007 23.94



Table 2: Analytical Results

True thicknesses were calculated where density of drilling allowed. True thicknesses were measured directly from cross-sections, deviations to orthogonal calculated where density of drilling allowed. Often, continuity of mineralization was extrapolated by 3-d inversions of the magnetic distribution in the rocks. Given the density of drilling at 200 metres, the true thickness determination is only an approximation intended to reflect likely or comparable thicknesses of mineralization at each of the drillhole locations. The differences between the estimation of the true thickness and reported downhole intervals were found to average 94% of drill core lengths, and this will be re-evaluated during any resource estimation.

Drill hole B25-13 was drilled in a previously untested area of the North zone, a ~7 km long linear trend of magnetics located approximately 3 km to the north of the South zone.

Although most drillholes tested the entire serpentinized body, holes B25-05 and B25-10 were lost due to ground conditions and were unable to intersect with the footwall zone.

A Large, Near-Surface System Open to Expansion

Drilling in the South zone continues to demonstrate consistent mineralization over substantial thicknesses. To date drilling in the South zone has tested a surface area of approximately 500,000 m² (50 hectares). A north-south trending geological cross-section was created across the South zone (Figure 2). The section illustrates the ~200 m thick serpentinized body occurring as a near surface sill-like feature. The feature changes from flat lying to a steeply plunging body to the south. The system remains open for expansion in all directions, however, magnetics suggest deeper targeting will be required.

Figure 2: Cross section of drilling at Beaver South zone. Mineralization is hosted entirely in serpentinite.

John Gomez, President of Inomin, comments, "Our 2025 drilling program significantly expanded the mineralized footprint of the South Zone, confirming the existence of a large, polymetallic system. The identification of platinum and palladium associated with the other metals encountered to date at Beaver-Lynx marks a meaningful new development. Although low-grading, PGMs are consistent and could be a significant contribution to production value. With an exceptional drilling success rate approaching 100%, we look forward to the next drilling program."

Figure 3: Airborne magnetics surveys and drilling programs have identified multiple mineral zones at Beaver property.

Collaboration with Sumitomo

The 2025 Beaver-Lynx exploration program was undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo that funded the program. Sumitomo can earn an interest in the project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with the Company. Inomin is the operator of the Beaver-Lynx project.

About Beaver-Lynx

The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx property is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine, Canada's second-largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, and proximity to active rail lines. The surrounding resource communities offer comprehensive services and a skilled work force.

Figure 4: Google Earth satellite image of 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx property between Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines, two of the largest mining operations in British Columbia. Beaver is the northern property area connected to southern Lynx block.

Exploration to date - including multiple drilling campaigns - indicates the property may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium, along with cobalt, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected chromium, copper, silver, and gold, further highlighting the polymetallic nature of the system. With encouraging drilling results and several extensive mineralized zones already identified, Beaver-Lynx has the potential to emerge as a significant new source of critical minerals.

The South and North zones represent two of several extensive mineralized areas outlined through drilling and magnetic surveys across the Beaver block. Ten kilometres to the south, the adjoining Lynx block hosts multiple targets that are comparable - and in some cases potentially larger - than those at Beaver. Together, these zones underscore the district-scale potential of the Beaver-Lynx project.

For more information about Beaver-Lynx, please visit www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

