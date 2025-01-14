BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended flat on Tuesday after spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory. Stocks gained on bargain hunting, but pared gains as the mood turned a bit cautious as the day progressed, with investors awaiting more data to assess the likely move of the Federal Reserve.The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,789.96 around noon, ended the day's session at 11,702.57, up by less than a point.Lonza Group closed lower by about 1.3%. Givaudan, VAT Group, Novartis, Kuehne + Nagel and Roche Holding lost 0.5 to 1%.Alcon, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group also ended weak.Lindt & Spruengli climbed 4.8%, after reporting a near 8% growth in sales in 2024. The company said it expects to achieve organic growth of between 7% and 9% in 2025.Logitech International, Straumann Holding and Richemont closed higher by 1.65%, 1.6% and 1.25%, respectively.Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Partners Group, ABB, Sika and Holcim gained 0.5 to 1%.Temenos shares climbed nearly 5.5% following a rating upgrade by Baader Helvea.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX