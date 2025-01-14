BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Building permits issued in the Republic of North Macedonia decreased 18.2 percent year-on-year in November to 260 units, figures from the State Statistical Office showed.The expected total value of the constructions based on these permits fell 63.8 percent year-on-year to MKD 4.25 million.The lower amount of the expected value is because in the same month of the previous year a permit was issued for building civil engineering structure with higher amount, namely a Long-distance interconnectivity pipeline between North Republic of Macedonia and Greece, the statistical office said.The total number of issued building permits issued in November included 155 for buildings, 59 for civil engineering structures, and 46 for reconstructions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX