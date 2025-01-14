BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Visitor arrivals and overnight stays in the Republic of North Macedonia during November were largely unchanged compared to the same month in the previous year, figures from the statistical office showed.The number of tourists who visited the country totaled 66,701, unchanged from the same month a year ago. Domestic tourists decreased 0.6 percent to 21,045 and foreign visitors grew 0.4 percent to 45,656.The number of nights spent rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 138 226, of which 38.6 percent were domestic tourists and foreign tourists accounted for 61.4 percent.In the January - November period, the number of tourists increased by 8.3 percent and nights spent grew 5.3 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX