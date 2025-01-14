JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday release December numbers for unemployment, imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Imports are expected to rise 3.3 percent on year after slipping 2.4 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent, accelerating from 1.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.49 billion, up from $5.59 billion a month earlier. The jobless rate in December was 2.7 percent.Japan will see December data for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting no annual change at 1.2 percent.Indonesia will provide December figures for imports, esports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 4.0 percent on year, up from 0.01 percent in November. Exports are seen higher by an annual 8.5 percent, easing from 9.14 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $4.33 billion, down from $4.42 billion a month earlier.The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates. Its benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) and lending facility rate (6.75 percent) all are seen unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX