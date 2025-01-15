OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO, ELD.TO) announced fourth quarter 2024 preliminary gold production of 155,669 ounces, and full year preliminary gold production of 520,293 ounces, delivering 7% annual production growth over 2023. Full year preliminary gold production was above the midpoint of the tightened guidance range of 505,000 to 530,000 ounces.Fourth quarter production was very strong at the Lamaque Complex and Kisladag, while Efemcukuru continued to deliver on expectations. Overall production was well in line with the Companys guidance of a stronger second half in 2024.Eldorado noted that it will release its 2024 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on February 20, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX