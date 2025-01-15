WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Wiedman, a key executive at asset management company BlackRock and once considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, is leaving the firm, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.Wiedman, aged 54 and head of global client business with a twenty-year tenure at BlackRock, is choosing to pursue opportunities outside the company, the reports said.Reports also suggest that BlackRock will promote several executives by the end of the week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX