LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced that its board has approved a new shareholder remuneration policy. The policy includes resuming regular cash dividends, sustaining or growing cash dividends annually, and maintaining a prudent capital structure with a long-term leverage target range of 2.0-2.5x.Following the interim dividend of $1.00 per share paid on January 10, the Board plans to approve an additional interim dividend of $0.75 per share, to be paid in April 2025, after the publication of Millicom's fourth-quarter 2024 results.Furthermore, the Board intends to propose for approval at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Luxembourg on May 21, 2025, a dividend of $3.00 per share, payable in four equal quarterly installments.