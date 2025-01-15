AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the third straight month in November, and at the quickest pace in more than one-and-a-half years, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Wednesday.Exports rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 2.3 percent growth in October.Further, this was the strongest growth since March 2023, when exports had risen 4.6 percent.Exports of food and luxury goods, chemical products, machinery, and equipment, in particular, were higher, the agency said.Data showed that the volume of imports grew 1.8 percent in November compared to a year ago.According to the CBS Export Radar of January, the conditions for exports were less unfavorable than in the radar of November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX