HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded for the first time in three months in November, largely on the back of strong growth in the primary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in October.Among sectors, primary sector production alone surged by 18.0 percent from last year. The secondary output rose 2.5 percent, and the tertiary activity advanced by 0.6 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.9 percent in November versus a 0.6 percent rebound in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX