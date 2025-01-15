Anzeige
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
15.01.25
09:30 Uhr
271,00 Euro
+2,10
+0,78 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
Rockwell Automation Accelerates OEM Support in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the Appointment of Fabrizio Scovenna

New OEM-focused role will deliver elevated levels of engagement, capacity, and support

BRUSSELS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Fabrizio Scovenna has been appointed sales director, OEM, for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rockwell Automation has announced that Fabrizio Scovenna has been appointed sales director, OEM, for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Our priority with OEMs is to ensure they are as productive and innovative as possible, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition," Scovenna said. "The early adoption of new technologies is the key to that success. I am honored and excited to support our OEMs across the region."

Over nearly 35 years at Rockwell Automation, Scovenna has assumed a variety of strategic leadership roles, most recently as sales director, OEM, for Rockwell's southern EMEA region, a position he has held since 2021. He is also president of the boards of directors for both Sensia and ASEM.

Gustavo Zecharies, regional president, EMEA, Rockwell Automation, said: "Fabrizio brings a wealth of industry-proven talent and a real depth of experience to this new role, and will be responsible for creating and overseeing the delivery of growth strategies and programs for the OEM market across the EMEA region."

Scovenna will retain his role as managing director of Rockwell Automation in Italy.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

© 2025 PR Newswire
