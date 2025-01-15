Anzeige
TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: Lenovo Launches World's First Camera-under-display Laptop with TCL CSOT's 4K PureSight Pro OLED Display

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration at CES 2025 with the launch of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14" Intel) Laptop, featuring TCL CSOT's 4K PureSight Pro OLED display. This innovative device features the world's first Camera-Under-Display Screen in mid-sized display product, powered by TCL CSOT's cutting-edge flexible OLED screen technology.

The new laptop showcases TCL CSOT's advanced Camera-under-panel (CUP) technology, achieving an astonishing 98% screen-to-body ratio on its 14-inch display. This technological breakthrough not only delivers a truly immersive viewing experience by seamlessly integrating the camera beneath the screen surface but also empowers content creators with an unprecedented canvas for their work. The borderless design removes traditional constraints, offering content creators and designers a more expansive and inspiring workspace.

source: Lenovo.com

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14", 10) Laptop's display sets new standards in professional-grade visual performance. The 4K PureSight Pro OLED screen offers complete coverage of sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB color gamut, with exceptional color accuracy (Delta E<1). Combined with a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visual clarity and smooth motion that caters to both creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts.

This launch represents TCL CSOT's first successful implementation of FMM OLED technology in mid-sized displays, making it the world's first mass-produced mid-sized panel to integrate 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and CUP technology. This achievement underscores the strong innovation of TCL CSOT in display technology development.

source: Lenovo.com

TCL CSOT's APEX display technology brand continues to push boundaries in visual experience. APEX is built on the brand core of "PACE TO APEX". It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Laptop embodies these principles with its exceptional visual performance, eye-friendly display, and innovative design.

Looking ahead, TCL CSOT remains committed to driving innovation in display technology through strategic partnerships. By continuing to develop diverse display solutions and breakthrough products with partners like Lenovo, TCL CSOT aims to expand the possibilities of display technology while delivering superior visual experiences to consumers worldwide.

Visit TCL CSOT's YouTube for more information: https://www.youtube.com/@TCLCSOT

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services. With manufacturing and R&D bases in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and India, TCL CSOT has established 11 production lines. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597598/source_Lenovo_com.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597599/source_Lenovo_com_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lenovo-launches-worlds-first-camera-under-display-laptop-with-tcl-csots-4k-puresight-pro-oled-display-302351463.html

