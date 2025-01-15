Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:03 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,75 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5507,00008:36
Dow Jones News
15.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update 
15-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 January 2025 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
Trading Update 
41 weeks to 11 January 2025 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 ("the period"). 
 
Like for like sales for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 were up 5.9%, maintaining our market outperformance and 
continuing the Company's strong momentum. These figures include excellent trading over the important five-week 
Christmas and New Year period, which delivered like for like sales growth of 10.2%, with a consistent performance 
across all parts of the estate. 
 
Chief Executive, Simon Emeny, said: "We have delivered great results throughout 2024, and this has been enhanced with a 
really strong Christmas. These results would not be possible without the dedication and passion of our amazing team of 
people, and I would like to thank them all for their hard work and ongoing commitment." 
 
"As we move into the last few months of this financial year, we continue to focus on delivering long term returns as 
well as preparing for the year ahead. Our share buyback programme is on-going, with 5.7 million of the planned 6.5 
million 'A' shares now repurchased. We also continue to invest in our estate - with a number of major projects planned 
for the final quarter of the current financial year, including a GBP4 million investment at The Chamberlain Hotel in the 
City of London, which is already underway. 
 
"We are confident of meeting market expectations for the full year. While we will be facing fresh cost challenges in 
the new financial year - with increases in Employers' National Insurance Contributions, National Living Wage and 
Business Rates - we are taking appropriate actions to manage the impact of these market challenges and remain confident 
and optimistic about the future for our business. 
 
"We will next update the market on 11 June 2025, when we announce the Company's full year results for the 52 weeks to 
29 March 2025." 
 
[End] 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive  020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director  020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2020 
 
 
Notes to Editors: 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels 
across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the 
warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented 
individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, 
and beautiful bedrooms - for 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,025 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted 
Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  370525 
EQS News ID:  2067743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067743&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.