Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update 15-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2025 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. Trading Update 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the following trading statement for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 ("the period"). Like for like sales for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 were up 5.9%, maintaining our market outperformance and continuing the Company's strong momentum. These figures include excellent trading over the important five-week Christmas and New Year period, which delivered like for like sales growth of 10.2%, with a consistent performance across all parts of the estate. Chief Executive, Simon Emeny, said: "We have delivered great results throughout 2024, and this has been enhanced with a really strong Christmas. These results would not be possible without the dedication and passion of our amazing team of people, and I would like to thank them all for their hard work and ongoing commitment." "As we move into the last few months of this financial year, we continue to focus on delivering long term returns as well as preparing for the year ahead. Our share buyback programme is on-going, with 5.7 million of the planned 6.5 million 'A' shares now repurchased. We also continue to invest in our estate - with a number of major projects planned for the final quarter of the current financial year, including a GBP4 million investment at The Chamberlain Hotel in the City of London, which is already underway. "We are confident of meeting market expectations for the full year. While we will be facing fresh cost challenges in the new financial year - with increases in Employers' National Insurance Contributions, National Living Wage and Business Rates - we are taking appropriate actions to manage the impact of these market challenges and remain confident and optimistic about the future for our business. "We will next update the market on 11 June 2025, when we announce the Company's full year results for the 52 weeks to 29 March 2025." [End] For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and beautiful bedrooms - for 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,025 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TST TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 370525 EQS News ID: 2067743 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

