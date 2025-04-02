DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 02-Apr-2025 / 16:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") in the capital of the Company on 31 March 2025. 1. Jane Bednall, Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,250 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP5.25698 per share. 2. Persons closely connected to Juliette Stacey, Independent Non-Executive Director, completed the following transactions: -- Juliette's daughter acquired an interest in 469 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP5.279 per share; and -- Juliette's son purchased 467 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP5.35 per share. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 2 April 2025 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jane Bednall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP5.25698 1,250 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,250 Price GBP6,571.23 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Charlotte Stacey 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Juliette Stacey (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP5.279 469 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 469 Price GBP2,475.86 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name William Stacey 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Juliette Stacey (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP5.35 467 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 467 Price GBP2,498.45 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

