Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
02.04.25
08:04 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,150
-2,42 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,45019:42
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 18:09 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
02-Apr-2025 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
("PDMR") in the capital of the Company on 31 March 2025. 
 
 1. Jane Bednall, Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,250 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the 
  capital of the Company at a price of GBP5.25698 per share. 
 
 2. Persons closely connected to Juliette Stacey, Independent Non-Executive Director, completed the following 
  transactions: 
     -- Juliette's daughter acquired an interest in 469 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the capital of the 
    Company at a price of GBP5.279 per share; and 
     -- Juliette's son purchased 467 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each in the capital of the Company at a price 
    of GBP5.35 per share. 
 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
2 April 2025 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                    Jane Bednall 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                               Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                       Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                             Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                             213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                             A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                             GB00B1YPC344 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Purchase 
                                             Price      Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                           GBP5.25698     1,250 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                              1,250 
       Price                                    GBP6,571.23 
e)      Date of the transaction                           31 March 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                          London Stock Exchange

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Charlotte Stacey 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       PCA of Juliette Stacey (Non-Executive 
                                     Director) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00B1YPC344 
                                     Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   GBP5.279         469 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      469 
       Price                            GBP2,475.86 
e)      Date of the transaction                   31 March 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            William Stacey 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       PCA of Juliette Stacey (Non-Executive 
                                     Director) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     A Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00B1YPC344 
                                     Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   GBP5.35         467 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      467 
       Price                            GBP2,498.45 
e)      Date of the transaction                   31 March 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380987 
EQS News ID:  2110838 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110838&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.