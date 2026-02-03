Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:06
7,700 Euro
+0,65 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7008,25019:14
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 18:57 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
03-Feb-2026 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company announces that on 2 February 2026, the following person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") 
has exercised an option to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares under the Company's Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
2015 at an Option Price of GBP4.19 per share.  

Name        Position            No of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
Dawn Browne    People & Talent Director    1,718

The shares resulting from the exercise were transferred from the Company's Treasury Shares account.

Subsequently, Dawn Browne, has today sold her resulting 1,718 "A" Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP6.82 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

3 February 2026

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                    People & Talent Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument                        
 
a)                                    
 
       Identification code                  GB00B1YPC344 

                                  Exercise of 2022 3 year option granted made under 
b)      Nature of the transaction               the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related 
                                  Share Option Scheme 2015 
 
 
                                  Price          Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                GBP4.19          1,718 

       Aggregated information                  
 
d)      Aggregated volume                   1,718 
 
       Price                         GBP7,198.42 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 2 February 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction               London 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          People & Talent Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        GB00B1YPC344 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sale of "A" Ordinary Shares 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP6.82       1,718 

       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         1,718 
 
       Price                               GBP11,716.76 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      3 February 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 417070 
EQS News ID:  2270812 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.