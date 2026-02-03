DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 03-Feb-2026 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 2 February 2026, the following person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") has exercised an option to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares under the Company's Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 at an Option Price of GBP4.19 per share. Name Position No of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Dawn Browne People & Talent Director 1,718

The shares resulting from the exercise were transferred from the Company's Treasury Shares account.

Subsequently, Dawn Browne, has today sold her resulting 1,718 "A" Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP6.82 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

3 February 2026

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Exercise of 2022 3 year option granted made under b) Nature of the transaction the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.19 1,718 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,718 Price GBP7,198.42 e) Date of the transaction 2 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of "A" Ordinary Shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP6.82 1,718 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,718 Price GBP11,716.76 e) Date of the transaction 3 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London

