LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diploma PLC (DPLM.L), a supplier of specialized technical products, on Wednesday reported that its first-quarter revenue grew 12 percent on a reported basis, and organic revenue increased 7 percent from last year.In its trading update for the three months ended December 31, 2024, ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting, the company said its strong first-quarter performance was in line with expectations. Strong operating margin was also in line with expectations.In the reported revenue growth, 7 percent contribution was from acquisitions, partly offset by a 2 percent impact from foreign exchange.Diploma noted that the underlying trends by Sector remain broadly consistent with the prior year.Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company said it continues to expect organic revenue growth of around 6 percent, net acquisition growth of around 2 percent, and strong operating margin of around 21 percent.Diploma is scheduled to release first -half year results on May 20.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX