ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, on Wednesday reported a rise in order intake for the full-year 2024 by around 13 percent to 8,336 megawatts, or MW, with 1,452 wind turbines, compared to 7,358 MW with 1,270 wind turbines in the previous year.For the fourth quarter, the company bagged orders for 547 wind turbines, up from 420 turbines in the same period last year. This reflects a total volume of 3,253 MW, higher than 2,466 MW a year ago.In the last quarter, 89 percent of orders, in MW, came from Europe, representing the largest share, while around 11 percent were received from the North American region.Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex, said: 'Nordex is well positioned for the future, and I expect that, with a stable macroeconomic environment, we will continue to see strong demand for our products in 2025.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX