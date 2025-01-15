LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) Wednesday said its like-for-like sales for the first quarter increased 3.9 percent.Total sales for the 15 week period ended January 11, 2025 grew 3.8 percent.Looking ahead, Phil Urban, Chief Executive said, 'Our focus remains on the effective execution of our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increased sales. We continue to leverage the strength of our diverse portfolio of established brands and enviable estate locations and believe we are well positioned to further grow profitability and market share in the year ahead.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX