Spago Nanomedical article on SPAGOPIX-01 clinical results accepted for publication in Investigative Radiology

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) announced today that a manuscript on product candidate pegfosimer manganese has been accepted for publication in the highly regarded peer reviewed scientific journal Investigative Radiology. The publication provides further scientific support for the SpagoPix development program.

The article, entitled 'Safety, Tolerability, Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of Pegfosimer manganese (SN132D) for Contrast Enhanced MRI of Breast Cancer', has been accepted for publication in the September 2025 issue of Investigative Radiology.

The article focuses on results from the clinical study SPAGOPIX-01 (NCT04080024) in which the product candidate pegfosimer manganese (formerly SN132D) demonstrated acceptable safety and clinically relevant contrast enhancement in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of primary tumors in patients with breast cancer.

"A publication in one of the leading scientific journals in the medical imaging field is a strong validation of the extensive clinical development work behind the SpagoPix program. The publication also supports our ongoing business development work aimed at finding potential partners or other solutions for further development of the program," says CEO Mats Hansen.

The SpagoPix development program, with pegfosimer manganese, aims to improve the precision of MRI of suspected cancers and endometriosis by launching a selective contrast agent for more precise visualization of tumors and other lesions. Initial clinical results show that pegfosimer manganese provides clinically relevant contrast in malignant breast tumors while maintaining good safety. Selective contrast enhancement has also been observed in endometriosis lesions in a Phase IIa clinical study (NCT05664828). Continued clinical development within the SpagoPix program will take place in collaboration with a partner, which will require out-licensing, commercial partnership, or by means of other external financing.

