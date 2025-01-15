BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased for the first time in twenty months in December, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.Wholesale prices rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in November. Further, this was the first increase since May 2023.The slight increase in December was mainly driven by the spike in prices for non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals, and semi-finished products made from them, where prices were 22.3 percent more expensive compared to last year.Data showed a 34.3 percent surge in wholesale prices of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices in December. Meanwhile, prices in the area of data processing and peripheral equipment dipped by 6.0 percent.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices also edged up 0.1 percent in December, following a flat change in November.During the year 2024, the average annual rate of decline in wholesale prices was 1.3 percent compared to a 0.6 percent rise in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX