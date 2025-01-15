BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to more than a 4-1/2-month low of 0.8465 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8422.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 2-day lows of 191.29 and 1.1095 from early highs of 192.95 and 1.1153, respectively.The pound edged down to 1.2161 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2220.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 187.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the franc and 1.20 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX