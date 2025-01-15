LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L), a biotechnology firm focused on animal genetics, said on Wednesday that it has recorded a strong performance for the first half and expects its earnings ahead of expectations.For the six-month period to December 31, 2024, the company projects to post an adjusted profit before tax of at least 35 million pounds in actual currency, which is ahead of expectations.Looking ahead, for the full year, the Board now expects annual adjusted profit before tax to be at the top-end of the range of market expectations in actual currency of 63 million pounds to 67.4 million pounds with an average of 64.1 million pounds.Earlier, the company was expecting its annual adjusted profit before tax to be in-line with market expectations.Genus is scheduled to release its first-half interim results on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX