COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK), a Danish wind turbine company, announced Wednesday that Jakob Wegge-Larsen will become Chief Financial Officer and member of Executive Management.He is expected to take up the position as CFO during the second quarter of 2025. Wegge-Larsen succeeds Hans Martin Smith, who left Vestas in December 2024 to pursue new challenges after more than 20 years at Vestas.Rasmus Gram will continue as interim CFO until Wegge-Larsen takes over the new role.Wegge-Larsen joins Vestas from DB Schenker, where he currently serves as CFO and member of the Management Board. Prior to becoming CFO at DB Schenker in 2023, he worked in global and regional CFO roles within the Maersk Group, Hamburg Süd, and MSC Denmark. He has more than 20 years experience within logistics and shipping.Vestas President and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Andersen, said, 'Jakob will spearhead our Finance organisation as we aim to achieve our long-term target of double-digit profitability and I am confident his extensive experience from several large, global companies will be instrumental for our continued progress.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX