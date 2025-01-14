BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent energy company with over 20 years of successful operations across Latin America, announced today that Repsol's partner in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC has exercised its preemptive rights under the terms of the LLC Agreement to acquire 25% of Repsol's interest in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC ("Llanos Norte") in Arauca Department, Colombia.

As a result of the exercise of these preemptive rights, GeoPark and Repsol have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction previously announced on November 29, 2024, which included Repsol's 45% working interest in the CPO-9 block and its 25% interest in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC.

GeoPark remains committed to pursuing disciplined growth opportunities, leveraging its proven track record and extensive operational expertise to generate long-term value for all stakeholders.

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the "Invest with Us" section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

