Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.: Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Revenue

Fourth quarter 2024 total revenue expected to be a record at approximately $8.2 million, representing growth of approximately 30% compared to the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2024 recurring revenue expected to be approximately $4.2 million, representing growth of approximately 27% compared to the prior-year period.

Full year 2024 total revenue expected to be approximately $28.1 million, representing growth of approximately 25% compared to the prior year. Full year 2024 recurring revenue expected to be approximately $15.5 million, representing growth of approximately 14% compared to the prior year.

Announces successful collaboration with Lonza integrating the Growth Direct and Lonza's MODA-EM module, creating the first fully automated end-to-end environmental monitoring QC solution; Lonza is deploying the solution across its global cell and gene therapy manufacturing network.



LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the "Company"), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2024 revenue.

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue

The Company expects record fourth quarter 2024 revenue of approximately $8.2 million, representing growth of approximately 30% compared to the prior-year period. It placed six new Growth Direct systems and completed the validation of four customer systems in the fourth quarter and now has over 160 cumulative systems placed and over 135 cumulative systems validated globally.

The Company continues to expect a sequential improvement in fourth quarter 2024 gross margin compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Preliminary Unaudited Full Year 2024 Revenue

The Company expects full year 2024 revenue of approximately $28.1 million, representing growth of approximately 25% compared to the prior year. It placed 21 new systems and completed the validation of 16 customer systems during 2024.

The Company plans to announce complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and host a webcast to discuss those results as well as its 2025 outlook later in the first quarter of 2025.

The preliminary financial results described herein have not been audited and are subject to adjustment based on the Company's completion of year-end financial close processes.

Collaboration with Lonza

The Company announced a collaboration with Lonza integrating the Growth Direct and Lonza's MODA-EM module, creating the first fully automated end-to-end environmental monitoring QC solution. Lonza is deploying the solution across its global cell and gene therapy manufacturing network.

A paper discussing the collaboration can be downloaded by following the link HERE.

Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The Company is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time (9:45 a.m. Pacific Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed HERE. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company's flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control ("MQC") testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

