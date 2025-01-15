Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Sir Jeremy Darroch as an Executive Advisor to the firm. In his role, Mr. Darroch will leverage his extensive business and leadership expertise to support KKR's European Private Equity investment activities and portfolio companies, particularly in the United Kingdom and in the Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) sector.

"Jeremy is one of Britain's most accomplished business leaders with a long track record of driving industry-leading innovation and managing high-performing organizations," said Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity at KKR. "We are deeply committed to investing behind the UK economy and Europe's digitalization efforts. Jeremy's deep experience in the UK and unparalleled understanding of the TMT landscape will help us identify new investment opportunities and support our portfolio companies in achieving their global ambitions."

"I've long admired KKR's partnership approach and focus on improving businesses over the long-term," said Sir Jeremy Darroch. "I look forward to contributing my experience in identifying new investment opportunities in the UK and in the TMT sector across Europe."

Mr. Darroch brings decades of experience as a senior executive and non-executive director for several of the world's most prominent companies. He served as Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky until 2021. During his 15-year tenure as CEO of Sky, Mr. Darroch led the transformation of the company into Europe's largest multi-platform TV provider, tripling the size of the business and overseeing the transition to Comcast's ownership following its US$40bn acquisition of Sky in 2018. Mr. Darroch joined Sky in 2004 as CFO and was promoted to CEO in 2007. Earlier in his career, he served as Group Finance Director of DSG International (formerly Dixons Group) and spent 12 years as an executive for Procter Gamble. Mr. Darroch currently serves as Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Group and a Director of The Walt Disney Company, and he has previously served as non-executive director for companies Burberry Group and Marks and Spencer Group. He was knighted for his services to Business, Charity and Sustainability in 2023.

KKR has been investing in the UK for 25 years and in April 2023 closed its European Fund VI, an $8 billion fund that invests in the growth of leading businesses by providing access to KKR's extensive network and business building resources. Digitalization, technology and dynamic media businesses have been a strategic focus for the firm and KKR has an extensive track record in the European TMT sector.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115292561/en/

Contacts:

Alastair Elwen

FGS Global

+44 20 7251 3801

KKR-LON@fgsglobal.com