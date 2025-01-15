WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing to require a front-of-package or FOP nutrition label for most packaged foods as part of a government-wide effort in combatting the chronic disease crisis in the United States.The proposal would give consumers readily visible information about a food's saturated fat, sodium and added sugars content. These are the three nutrients directly linked with chronic diseases when consumed in excess.If finalized, food manufacturers will be required to add the proposed FOP nutrition label, also referred to as the 'Nutrition Info box', to most packaged food products three years after the final rule's effective date for businesses with $10 million or more in annual food sales. For businesses with less than $10 million in annual food sales, the manufacturers will get four years after the final rule's effective date.According to the agency, chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer and diabetes, are the leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., affecting around 60 percent of Americans with at least one chronic disease.The FDA added that such diseases are also the leading drivers of the country's $4.5 trillion in annual health care costs.As per studies, excess consumption of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars, mainly from ultra processed foods, are considered a major contributor to the increased level of chronic diseases.As an important step to provide nutrition information to consumers, the proposed Nutrition Info box will provide information on these three nutrients in a simple format showing whether the food has 'Low,' 'Med' or 'High' levels of these nutrients.The Nutrition Info box provides accessible information to help consumers quickly and easily identify how foods can be part of a healthy diet.The FOP nutrition label complements the FDA's iconic Nutrition Facts label, which gives consumers more detailed information about the nutrients in their food.The proposal follows an experimental study of nearly 10,000 U.S. adults conducted by the FDA in 2023 to further explore consumer responses to three different types of FOP labels.As per the experimental study, the black and white Nutrition Info scheme with the percent Daily Value performed best in helping consumers identify healthier food options.FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said, 'The science on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars is clear. Nearly everyone knows or cares for someone with a chronic disease that is due, in part, to the food we eat. It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab and go. Adding front-of-package nutrition labeling to most packaged foods would do that.'The latest proposal is part of the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to reduce diet-related diseases by 2030.The public can submit comments on the proposed rule electronically to http://www.regulations.gov by May 16, 2025.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX