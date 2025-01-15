SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean police have arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning, reports quoting the country's anti-corruption agency said.Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the parliament after he was forced to repeal the martial law he imposed on December 3 after protests by the lawmakers.The 64-year-old politician is being investigated on charges of insurrection as the martial law order plunged the country into turmoil.Although impeachment motion against Yoon Suk Yeol was passed and he was suspended from office, as per South Korean law, an impeachment becomes valid only after at least two third of the nine-member Constitutional Court approves it.Yoon Suk Yeol is South Korea's first sitting president to be arrested.The investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials had to scale barricades and cut through barbed wire to enter his residential compound Wednesday morning to arrest him, according to reports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX