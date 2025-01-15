WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Poland remained stable at the end of the year, revised from a slight acceleration estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in December, the same pace of increase as in November. The inflation rate was 4.8 percent in the flash estimate, which was published on January 3.Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group registered a stable growth of 4.8 percent, and costs for housing and utilities were 10.1 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 3.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December after rising 0.5 percent in November. The flash estimate showed an increase of 0.2 percent.For the whole year of 2024, the CPI inflation averaged 3.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX