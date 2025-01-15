Türkiye's leading mobility super app, Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), is proud to announce the launch of its Safety Academy, a transformative initiative designed to enhance rider safety and promote a culture of responsible and sustainable mobility practices.

The Marti Safety Academy provides riders with the knowledge and tools to promote the safe and responsible use of its two-wheeled electric vehicle solutions. The program includes online safety training courses, best practice guides and certification tests to prepare riders to navigate Marti vehicles safely. This initiative underscores Marti's commitment to enhancing public safety and fostering a culture of responsibility within the community.

Comprehensive Approach to Safety

In addition to offering online safety training, Marti takes a holistic approach to safety by performing all vehicle repairs and maintenance in-house, and developing its software and applications in-house. We believe this meticulous approach promotes optimal vehicle conditions for riders, enhances fleet durability through internal quality controls, and provides seamless integration of advanced safety features into both vehicles and the app.

Marti monitors all rides 24/7, offering live call center support for its users. To enhance rider safety, the Company has further implemented various measures for its electric vehicles, including:

Reinforced chassis , providing stability and durability for various road conditions.

, providing stability and durability for various road conditions. Electronic brake assist , ensuring efficient and safe braking.

, ensuring efficient and safe braking. Controlled acceleration systems , requiring gradual acceleration for a controlled start.

, requiring gradual acceleration for a controlled start. Non-slip bases , offering better grip and stability during rides.

, offering better grip and stability during rides. GPS tracking, enabling real-time monitoring, quick user support, and efficient fleet management.

These features reflect Marti's commitment to minimizing incidents while extending the lifespan of its fleet.

Enhanced Safety Features for Ride-Hailing

Marti also prioritizes safety features and implements safety measures for its ride-hailing business, including:

Background checks : Comprehensive checks of criminal records to help provide qualified and trustworthy drivers.

: Comprehensive checks of criminal records to help provide qualified and trustworthy drivers. In-app driver and vehicle verification : Before each ride, drivers take their and their vehicle's photo to confirm their identity.

: Before each ride, drivers take their and their vehicle's photo to confirm their identity. Live location sharing : Riders can share their trip details in real-time with family and friends, enhancing safety and providing peace of mind.

: Riders can share their trip details in real-time with family and friends, enhancing safety and providing peace of mind. GPS tracking of rides : Trips are GPS-tracked, creating a record of routes and locations for added security.

: Trips are GPS-tracked, creating a record of routes and locations for added security. Panic button: A panic button in the app connects riders directly to the call center for swift emergency assistance.

These enhanced features are part of Marti's broader mission to deliver safe, reliable, and user-centric transportation solutions. The Safety Academy represents a critical step in this journey, highlighting Marti's commitment to urban mobility safety and innovation.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information visit www.marti.tech.

