Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its financial results, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed under the "Financial Info" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.marti.tech/.

In addition, Marti shareholders may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company's complete financial statements by requesting a copy from the contact below.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

