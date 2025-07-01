Türkiye's leading mobility super app Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), and the only at scale ride-hailing operator in the country, today announced a new investment plan for 2025 and 2026

Marti's 2025 and 2026 investment plan consists of two pillars:

New city launches: In light of the strong growth of its ride-hailing business in its existing cities of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya, Marti is launching its business in the new cities of Bursa, Konya, Adana, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Kayseri. These new city launches expand the population living in the cities served by Marti's ride-hailing service 1.5x, from 28.8 million to 42.2 million people. In order to prioritize the growth of its service in its new cities, Marti does not foresee charging drivers in these cities a subscription fee in 2025.

Ride-hailing team growth: Marti will invest in growing and increasing the capabilities of its ride-hailing team to support a full scale ride-hailing business in Türkiye. The team will grow from its current size of around 180 people to approximately 260 people, with an emphasis on hires in the technology, product, business operations, and business performance departments that are key contributors to delivering optimal rider and driver experiences.

Together with these investments, Marti reiterates its 2025 revenue forecast of $34.0 million, and revises its adjusted EBITDA* forecast from $3.0M to -$17.0M

Taken together, these investments will further cement Marti's position as the leading ride-hailing operator across Türkiye.

The 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided herein are based on Marti's current estimates and assumptions and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

* This press release does not include a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company's results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial information and data contained herein are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States ("GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA.

We define these metrics as follows: Adjusted EBITDA as depreciation, amortization, taxes, financial expenses (net of financial income) and one-time charges and non-cash adjustments, plus net income (loss). The one-time charges and non-cash adjustments are mainly comprised of customs tax provision expenses resulting from the one-time amendment of customs duties and lawsuit provision expense which the Company does not consider the provision to be reflective of its normal cash operations.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the ride-hailing business and its anticipated growth and impact on the Company's cash flow, the Company's expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2025. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

