LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in three months in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent annually in December, slower than the 3.2 percent rise in November. However, the inflation rate is still above the central bank's medium-term target of 2.0 percent.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 2.4 percent in December from 4.7 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, transport charges rose at a faster pace of 3.5 percent, and health costs grew at a stable rate of 5.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.The average annual inflation rate for the year 2024 was 2.8 percent, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX