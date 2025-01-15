WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has removed Cuba from the list of nations it designated as State Sponsor of Terrorism.This decision was taken by President Joe Biden just few days before leaving his office.Biden transmitted a report to the Congress with respect to the proposed lifting of Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.The Biden administration has also eased some economic restrictions imposed on Cuba during Donald Trump's first presidency as part of a deal to free political prisoners there.Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House has been informed by the Catholic Church that the Cuban government will soon begin releasing a substantial number of political prisoners.Biden rescinded the 2017 National Security Presidential Memorandum 5 on Cuba policy to eliminate the so-called 'restricted list' and the additional regulations on engagement between citizens and companies of the two countries.The Congress has also been notified that the President issued a waiver for Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, otherwise known as the Libertad Act, for a period of six months.Different from Trump's tough posture on Cuba, the Biden Administration' policy towards the Communist island nation has focused on reunifying Cuban families, strengthen cultural and educational ties between Cuba and the United States, enable remittances to flow more freely to the Cuban people, and increase support for independent Cuban entrepreneurs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX