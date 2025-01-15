CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 9-day low of 156.71 against the yen, from an early high of 158.06.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 1.0316 and 0.9110 from early highs of 1.0287 and 0.9130, respectively.The greenback slipped to 1.2241 against the pound and 0.5626 against the NZ dollar, from early highs of 1.2161 and 0.5597, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 0.6212 and an 8-day low of 1.4329 from early highs of 0.6181 and 1.4364, respectively..If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 155.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the euro, 0.90 against the franc, 1.25 against the pound, 0.58 against the kiwi, 0.63 against the aussie and 1.42 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX