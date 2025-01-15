NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.130 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.264 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $4.847 billion from $4.358 billion last year.The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.130 Bln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.847 Bln vs. $4.358 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX