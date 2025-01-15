WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced financial assistance of $770 as one-time payment for individuals affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles County to purchase urgently needed materials.'People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770 so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula, and prescriptions.' Biden said during a briefing on the Federal Response to the deadly wildfires.So far, nearly 6,000 survivors have registered to get the aid, and $5.1 million has been disbursed.People impacted by the fires have been advised to go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 to get assistance.Biden said that although the federal government is going to cover 100 percent of the cost for the next 180 days for things like firefighter overtime pay, debris removal, temporary shelters, it's going to cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back to where it was.'So, we're going to need Congress to step up to provide funding to get this done'.Biden said that over the next few days, strong wind gusts that could fuel more fires are expected, with more than 6 million people under a critical fire threat across Southern California counties.The Los Angeles wildfires, which broke out on January 7, have killed at least 25 people so far.The administration has sent equipment to Los Angeles, including helicopters, tanker planes, and fire engines. And Canada and Mexico have sent 130 firefighters and emergency responders to help fight the fires.The President said he has asked Bob Fenton of FEMA to take the lead in coordinating the federal support and debris recovery and removal in Los Angeles.Biden said he has activated 500 Marines from the base in Pendleton to stand by and help in search and rescue, airlift support, and food and water distribution.Vice President Kamala Harris and Senior White House and Administration Officials have attended thwe briefing.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX