SAP's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, reaching a new all-time high of approximately 250 euros on Wednesday, solidifying its position as Germany's most valuable publicly traded company with a market capitalization of 306 billion euros. The Walldorf-based software giant's robust performance has caught the attention of market analysts, who have responded with increased optimism. In a notable development, analysts have substantially raised their price target from 230 to 275 euros, citing anticipated positive earnings momentum in upcoming quarters. This adjustment positions SAP as one of the most promising investments in the IT and software sector for 2025.

Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results underscore its market strength, with third-quarter 2024 revenues climbing 9.38% to 8.47 billion euros, accompanied by earnings per share of 1.25 euros. The stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience, posting a 4.05% gain over the past month and currently trading 42.76% above its 52-week low. Analysts project earnings per share of 4.44 euros for the full year 2024, with fourth-quarter results eagerly anticipated for release on January 28, 2025.

