COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Britvic announced that the Court has issued the Order sanctioning the Scheme regarding the acquisition by Carlsberg. On 8 July 2024, the boards of Britvic and Carlsberg UK Holdings announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Carlsberg to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Britvic to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. There has been no change to the expected timetable of principal events for the acquisition set out in the announcement on 17 December 2024.Applications have been made for the suspension of: trading in Britvic shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market; and the listing of Britvic shares on the Official List, and such suspensions are expected to take effect from 7:30 a.m. on 17 January 2025.