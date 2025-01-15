WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), Wednesday announced plans to make additional investments to boost domestic manufacturing of critical medical devices to meet the growing demands of the U.S. healthcare system.Becton, Dickinson, headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, said it plans to invest more than $30 million in 2025 to increase manufacturing of IV lines and boost output of catheter solutions.In 2024, the company had invested more than $10 million to enhance manufacturing capacity by initiating new needle and syringe production at the plants in Connecticut and Nebraska.In the pre-market hours, BD's stock is trading at $235.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX