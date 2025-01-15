Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in two highly anticipated January events: the Metals Investor Forum and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Emperor Metals has recently achieved key milestones, including accelerating the development of the Duquesne West Gold Project and advancing a strategic proposal to acquire the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. These achievements mark a pivotal phase in the company's growth. We look forward to sharing detailed updates and future plans with investors at the following events:

Metals Investor Forum - January 17-18

The Metals Investor Forum is an exclusive, invite-only event built on two core principles: selectivity and quality. It provides serious investors with a unique opportunity to engage directly with management teams from top-tier resource companies, all of which have been handpicked by experienced newsletter writers.

Emperor Metals has been invited to exhibit and present by industry expert Jeff Clark of the Paydirt Prospector. CEO John Florek will be presenting on Friday, January 17 at 11:20 AM PT at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Registration is free, and attendees can join either in person or online via this LINK.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - January 19-20

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter for identifying investment opportunities in Canada's junior mining industry for 30 years. The 2025 edition will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and leading investors including Robert Kiyosaki, Frank Giustra, Rick Rule, Ross Beaty, Adrian Day and more.

This year's conference promises an array of exceptional opportunities, including exclusive keynote sessions, unparalleled networking with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations across the resource sector.

Emperor Metals will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Booth #308. We encourage attendees to stop by to meet the team. For more information and/or to register for the conference visit the website.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a forward-thinking Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-grade gold properties in Canada's most promising geological regions. With a focus on integrating advanced technology and sustainable practices, Emperor Metals is well-positioned to create significant shareholder value while responsibly developing resources. Visit emperormetals.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, reflecting current management expectations on future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ significantly.

