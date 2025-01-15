-New FDA Consultant is the former Director of the Division of Imaging, Diagnostics, and Software Reliability at the U.S Food and Drug Administration-

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kyle J. Myers, Dr. Alicia Toledano, and Mr. John DeLucia are providing consulting services in key roles within the Company's regulatory division.

Supported by Izotropic's core team, Dr. Myers and Dr. Toledano have led the design and development of the regulatory strategy and clinical study design presented in the Company's recent pre-submission to the U.S. FDA to indicate the Company's first medical imaging device, IzoView- a dedicated breast CT imaging system, adjunctive to digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT or 3D mammography) for breast cancer screening in asymptomatic women with dense breast tissue.

As esteemed industry experts, Dr. Myers and Dr. Toledano have worked closely with Izotropic's management and advisors to determine a viable plan that expedites access to IzoView's breakthrough ultra-high-resolution technology for the 50% of the breast cancer screening patient population in the U.S. who have dense breasts and that are presently underserved with the current standard-of-care imaging modalities.

Mr. John DeLucia, as a well-respected Regulatory Consultant, is representing Izotropic in its pre-submission interactions with FDA while ensuring the Company's proposals, documentation, filings, and communications are coherent with the organization's complex compliance processes.

Dr. Myers is the former director of the Division of Imaging, Diagnostics, and Software Reliability at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, where the FDA "develops methods for evaluating the image quality of emerging imaging systems; develops methods for characterizing new medical image display devices; evaluates the dose reduction potential of new image reconstruction methods, and… also develops state-of-the-art methods for the design of clinical trials involving imaging devices and the evaluation of resulting trial data to enable more efficient and effective utilization of imaging data and more powerful clinical studies1." In this role, she led "research programs in medical imaging systems and software tools including 3D breast imaging systems and CT devices, digital pathology systems, medical display devices, computer-aided diagnostics, biomarkers and assessment strategies for imaging and other high-dimensional data sets from medical devices2." Dr. Myers earned a doctorate in optical sciences from the University of Arizona and belongs to the National Academy of Engineering. She is a fellow of the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and Optica.

Dr. Toledano is the President of Biostatistics Consulting, LLC, which specializes in the design and analysis of clinical studies of medical imaging and in vitro diagnostic devices and works with companies in clinical stages of product development, from pilot studies to pivotal trials in support of FDA approval applications. She has specific expertise in study designs and statistical methods for evaluating diagnostic tests, particularly methods for correlated data, which arise from multi-reader, multi-case (MRMC) studies of medical imaging devices. While a faculty member at Brown University's Center for Statistical Sciences, she served as deputy director of the American College of Radiology Imaging Network (ACRIN) Biostatistics and Data Management Center, the Protocol Statistician on seven ACRIN multicenter trials, and as a faculty statistician on the Digital Mammography in Screening Trial (DMIST); she is the recipient of two ACRIN Outstanding Contribution Awards. Dr. Toledano has served on FDA Medical Device Advisory Committees since 1998 and received an FDA Advisory Committee Service Award (In recognition of distinguished service) for service as a member of the Panel for Radiologic Devices. She earned master's and doctoral degrees in Biostatistics from the Harvard School of Public Health.

Mr. DeLucia brings over 30 years of experience in the industry, where he has held senior positions in the areas of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs and Quality Assurance with iCAD, C.R Bard, Smiths Medical, ACMI, Genzyme, Pfizer Hospital Products, and various start-ups. He is the former VP of Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Affairs, and Quality Assurance for various companies including iCAD, a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer that offers computer-aided detection solutions for cancers including breast, and technology platforms including hardware and software for radiation therapy treatment, a role in which he held for over a decade, and has further breast cancer-related experience having managed a large clinical trial for a novel tomosynthesis breast cancer detection system.

In addition to Dr. Myers, Dr. Toledano, and Mr. DeLucia, the submission team comprised of Izotropic core team members and advisors including Medical Physicist, Technology Founder, and Company Director Dr. John Boone; Chief Operating Officer and IzoView Lead Engineer Dr. Younes Achkire; Biomedical Engineer and Izotropic's Head of Imaging Technology Dr. Andrew Hernandez; and Mathematician, Medical Physicist, Professional Researcher, and Izotropic Advisor Dr. Craig Abbey.

Dr. Myers and Dr. Toledano will continue to support the Company's regulatory efforts long-term through the completion of its forthcoming clinical study for FDA approval of IzoView adjunct to DBT.

